Colorado roadways reach deadliest level in more than 40 years

Colorado State Patrol and other local law enforcement agencies have announced plans to ramp up patrols of dangerous driving behaviors after Colorado roadways had their most deadly year in more than four decades. CSP said more than 745 people died on Colorado roadways in 2022 alone, marking their deadliest rate of car collisions in 41 years.

CBS

"People are dying on Colorado's roads at a rate we have not seen in decades," said Colonel Matthew Packard of CSP.

While CSP confirmed at least 745 people died in 2022 as a result of traffic collisions, Packard said the number is more likely above 760.

"There are so many fatal crashes in our state we can't count them efficiently enough," Packard said, noting the number slowly continues to tick upward as more data is retrieved.

Packard said the overwhelming majority of traffic-related deaths are the result of driver error.

"Nearly every crash that we investigate someone could have done something differently to avoid being in that situation," Packard said. "People are driving crazy. It doesn't take an expert to know that when you are driving down I-25 there seems to be more people driving more quickly, more aggressively and more recklessly. We are seeing that as well."

CBS

Packard said local agencies are teaming up with CSP to increase patrols and citations for distracted driving, impaired driving and lane infractions. Packard said speeding enforcement will also remain high.

"You will see trooper cars, you will see police cars, deputy car all throughout the state. With one primary mission, to save lives on Colorado's roads. And, we will be strict enforcers of the law," Packard said. "If you get stopped by a trooper, you can expect to be held accountable appropriately for the dangerous driving behavior you're engaged in."

"I am here to tell you unequivocally, at an alarming rate in our state, those actions are taking lives and it is in our hands to do something to save them," Packard said.