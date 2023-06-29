Watch CBS News
Local News

Revenge travel: What is it and how can you navigate it?

By Mekialaya White

/ CBS Colorado

Why now is the time to get back to traveling after pandemic
Why now is the time to get back to traveling after pandemic 02:18

With the Fourth of July only a few days away, record-breaking numbers of travelers are expected to hit the road and fly for the holiday weekend.  

Roger Reynolds, CEO of Reynolds Financial Group, says now, more than ever, there's an incentive to do that.

"A lot of trips were canceled due to the pandemic, so it's a chance to get out and travel again without the worry," said Reynolds.

Experts are calling it "revenge travel," and people aren't just vacationing domestically.

"Global travel is about 80-95% of where it was before the pandemic so it's coming back to par," Reynolds told CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White.

So, Reynolds says it's crucial to give it some thought before you do so. "Kind of like building a home, you need a blueprint. You need a blueprint for your vacation."

It starts with creating a daily budget for your itinerary: things like your hotel, car rental, and food.

"We recommend using cash for that. Your credit card is more for the emergency expenses but give yourself a cash budget and when that money is gone, you're done. That way you're not going to overspend," he said. "Once we have those, we want to add 10-50% more for the unexpected." 

But he says there are practical ways to save money.

"Maybe we have to cut our trip a day short, maybe we travel on non-peak days, maybe we don't go out to eat at the nicest restaurants, maybe we use a discount website to bundle our trip."

It's all a matter of planning ahead.

"Have a plan, stick to the plan and it'll be a success," Reynolds assured.

His financial group also offers advice on planning for travel. Contact Reynolds Financial Group here: https://bit.ly/449uDYU 

Mekialaya White
Mekialaya-White-1.jpg

Mekialaya White anchors every weekday at 4 p.m. and reports for evening shows at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 6:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.