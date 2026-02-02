Colorado restaurant workers arrested, accused pointing gun at "dine-and-dash" customers

Two restaurant employees in Fraser have been arrested, accused of following two "dine-and-dashers" after they left the restaurant, confronting them and threatening them with a handgun and what police describe as "physical force."

According to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, it all started after 8 p.m. on Sunday when officers were called to a report of a disturbance involving four people at the Stop & Save convenience store in Winter Park.

Investigators said they were called because a man who was armed with a handgun had threatened two others with the weapon. Officers said they were able to safely recover the handgun without incident.

Investigators said that it all began when a male and a female left a Fraser restaurant without paying for more than $100 worth of food and drinks. That's when two restaurant employees followed the suspects, who had boarded a bus and then got off at the convenience store. Officers said that's when the employees confronted the suspects.

Investigators said that during the confrontation, one employee took the handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the two people who allegedly left the restaurant without paying. The second employee allegedly assaulted the male suspect by placing him in a chokehold.

Police said both restaurant employees were taken into custody and transported to the Grand County Jail for booking.

Ezequiel Villa Penaloza, 50, of Fraser, was booked for felony assault, assault in the second degree- strangulation. Juan Narvaez Castro, 23, of Fraser, was booked for assault in the second degree- strangulation.

Police said the male and female who allegedly left the restaurant without paying were issued a summons for theft- petty offense, and violation of a protection order.