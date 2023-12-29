Colorado residents shaken when homes were struck by gunfire in Edgewater

Peace and quiet is what residents here in Edgewater say attracted them most to this community. However, after an unexpected evening of gunfire and attempted break-ins. A community known for its serenity was left in shock.

The 2400 block of Kendall Street is one of Edgewater's main residential streets. It's one, those living on it say rarely sees any trouble.

"There's been no trouble at all. When school is out, of course, the kids are frisky with their cars going down the street, but I've never had no trouble at all" said Robert Barrs.

So, it came as a surprise when Barrs' home of nearly 40 years was struck by gunfire.

"I heard the loud noise and jumped out of my recliner. I thought maybe a picture had fallen but it was a lot louder than that," said Barrs.

Barrs quickly learned the origin of that loud noise.

"I came outside and my next-door neighbor and the neighbor across the street were walking around, and they said he fired about eight rounds," he said.

"Was I scared? Was I confused? I'm 82 years old, sure I was!" said Barrs.

Barrs wasn't the only one worried. Dozens of neighbors called into the Edgewater Police Department of shots being fired. What started in the 2400 block of Kendall street went all the way to the 1800 block of Fenton street.

"Edgewater is a very small community and we don't have a lot of things like this happen, so it was pretty obvious these things were connected," said Edgewater Chief of Police Eric Sonstegard.

"We were fortunate and very grateful that we got him into custody so quickly because we don't know what would've happened if he were to continue to run through the city," said Sonstegard.

The suspect -- 19-year-old Isaac Frank Guillen from Denver-- was arrested by Edgewater police after a chase. A loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun was recovered from a nearby location to where Gullien was arrested.

"The fact that we had several people calling us to give us this information means we were actually able to get out there and handle it," he said.

Investigators are still unclear of the motive for the number of shots that were fired in the 2400 block of Kendall Street.

Guillen appeared to be intoxicated at the moment of his arrest and has prior arrests that prohibit him from possessing a firearm.