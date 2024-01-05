Colorado Congressman Doug Lamborn to retire, opening up all three state Republican seats

Longtime Colorado Congressman Doug Lamborn announced Friday that he will not seek another term in Congress, and will retire in January 2025 when his term ends.

Rep. Doug Lamborn at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The announcement came from the congressman on Richard Randall's broadcast on KVOR radio in Colorado Springs on Friday morning. His office tells CBS News Colorado a formal statement will come Friday afternoon.

Lamborn has represented Colorado's 5th Congressional District for nine terms and has represented the Colorado Springs metro area since 2007.

His retirement opens up all three Republican-controlled seats in the upcoming 2024 election. Rep. Ken Buck, who represents Colorado's 4th Congressional District (Douglas County, Eastern Plains, and northeast Colorado) announced his retirement from Congress in November 2023, and Rep. Lauren Boebert, who currently represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District (Western Slope and southern Colorado) announced in late December that she will run for Buck's current seat in CD-4.

No incumbent will run for any Colorado congressional seat currently held by a Republican.