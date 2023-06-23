Repairs continue on Jackass Hill Road after vehicle falls into sinkhole

1 car falls into sinkhole on Jackass Hill Road, repairs expected to take weeks

In Littleton, repair work continues on Jackass Hill Road near Mineral Avenue and Santa Fe Drive.

Crews are putting in a larger and more durable concrete pipe below the road to replace the one that failed on June 12.

When it happened, Littleton Public Works crews discovered that one of the 48 inches culverts draining water in Jackass Gulch under the roadway had collapsed.

City of Littleton

The second 48 inches culvert was intact at that time but then partially collapsed as the day progressed Monday with additional rainfall and the growing sinkhole, according to Littleton Public Works.

The City of Littleton said full road closures at Mineral Avenue and at Curtis Court/Jamison Way would be necessary for several weeks as construction continues.