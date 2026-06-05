Colorado Renaissance Festival gets ready for opening week with medieval food and fun

Hear ye! Hear ye! The Colorado Renaissance Festival is back for the 2026 season, bringing magic, whimsy and medieval inspired entertainment.

The faire in Larkspur is a popular attraction featuring food, swordsmanship, fire-breathing, dancing, over 200 artisans and more. Three times each day, the knights will delight the crowds as they display their valor on the jousting field. The beloved ren faire performer Jaque Ze Whipper will also return with his fiery whip-cracking antics, but only through July 12.

Organizers shared their excitement for the start of the season on the festival's Facebook page, stating, "The streets of the Village are being readied, the stages prepared, the banners raised high, and the sounds of merriment already echo through the Realm. Noble performers, merry villagers, daring pirates, and wandering rogues anxiously await thy return!"

Each weekend, the faire offers something new:

June 13-14 : Magical Fantasy Weekend is dedicated to whimsy and imagination. It offers the chance to meet mermaids, fairies, and other fantastical creatures.

: Magical Fantasy Weekend is dedicated to whimsy and imagination. It offers the chance to meet mermaids, fairies, and other fantastical creatures. June 20-21 : Pirates invade this weekend, bringing mischief and fun throughout the festival. Children can join the captain's crew to search for a legendary treasure.

: Pirates invade this weekend, bringing mischief and fun throughout the festival. Children can join the captain's crew to search for a legendary treasure. June 27-28 : The sounds of the Scottish Highlands and the faire's Irish Troubadour fill the air during Celtic Weekend.

: The sounds of the Scottish Highlands and the faire's Irish Troubadour fill the air during Celtic Weekend. July 4-5 : Children's Weekend offers free admission to revelers 12 and under if they attend with a paying adult admission ticket. Kids can participate in a royal quest and take photos with the King and Queen.

: Children's Weekend offers free admission to revelers 12 and under if they attend with a paying adult admission ticket. Kids can participate in a royal quest and take photos with the King and Queen. July 11-12 : Wine and Revelry Weekend is dedicated to the "Nectar of the Gods," featuring grape stomp competitions and a free wine tasting.

: Wine and Revelry Weekend is dedicated to the "Nectar of the Gods," featuring grape stomp competitions and a free wine tasting. July 18-19 : Lovers are encouraged to reaffirm their commitment at the Renewal of Vows ceremonies on Love and Romance weekend. Or visitors can show their charisma and participate in the festival "wooing" competition throughout the day.

: Lovers are encouraged to reaffirm their commitment at the Renewal of Vows ceremonies on Love and Romance weekend. Or visitors can show their charisma and participate in the festival "wooing" competition throughout the day. July 25-26 : For Time Travelers Weekend celebrates everyone from the past, present and future.

: For Time Travelers Weekend celebrates everyone from the past, present and future. Aug. 1-2: The Colorado Renaissance Festival marks the end of the season with A Final Huzzah!

Although not required, visitors are encouraged to participate in the fun and dress up. Many of the themed weekends also feature costume contests on the Rose Stage. Find more information about costume rules on the festival's website.

This year marks the festival's 49th season, and the event continues to grow. Last year, in a historic first, tickets to the ren faire sold out during Pirate Invasion week. As a result, the faire has instituted a cap on online ticket sales.

The faire is open rain or shine on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and runs from June 13 to Aug 2. Tickets for adults are $32, and $15 for children aged 5-12. Attendance for children under the age of five is free.

Food and beverage vendors inside the venue are cash-only, and outside food or drink is not allowed.

Colorado is a proud sponsor of the Colorado Renaissance Festival.