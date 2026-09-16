New survey shows Colorado registered voters have profound dislike of AI data centers

According to a new survey, many people in Colorado dislike data centers. Research group Magellen Strategies surveyed 1,389 Colorado registered voters between Aug. 26 and Sept. 2 through text message.

The survey results show that most don't want data centers in the state, with 86% opposing data centers in their neighborhood, while 75% oppose them anywhere in Colorado.

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A majority of those who were polled would like a ban on data center construction, and about a quarter want new zoning and land use policy when it pertains to data centers. Although 60% say they have used artificial intelligence like ChatGPT or Claude in the last year, 66% have an unfavorable outlook on AI and its future. Of the more than 900 with that opinion, many have a problem with the facilities rather than the technology.

Magellan Strategies shared with CBS Colorado that data center water consumption is a top concern among those surveyed, especially while Colorado is experiencing drought conditions amid a wildfire season that has extended year-round.

Some of those surveyed expressed concern that AI technology has impacted the way younger students learn or how adults tackle critical thinking. Other parts of the survey concentrated on concerns over the lack of regulations and data mining without consent.

The complete results of the survey are posted online.