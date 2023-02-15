Colorado to receive more than $4.5 million to combat rise in gun violence

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado announced the Colorado Department of Public Safety will receive $4,564,438, awarded by the Department of Justice to fund efforts in combatting gun violence.

The DOJ says it will award 49 states, and territories along with Washington D.C. as a part of the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program.

The investment of more than $231 million is set to fund state crisis intervention court proceedings, including extreme risk protection order programs that work to keep guns out of reach of those who pose a threat to themselves or others.

"The Justice Department is working relentlessly to protect communities from violent crime and the gun violence that often drives it, and the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program is an important part of that effort," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

He added, "these awards will support the kinds of crisis intervention programs that we know save lives and help protect children, families, and communities across the country from senseless acts of gun violence."

These awards, administered by the Department's Office of Justice Programs' Bureau of Justice Assistance, provide funding to states for the creation and implementation of extreme risk protection order programs, state crisis intervention court proceedings, and related gun violence reduction initiatives.

Funds can also support interventions such as drug, mental health and veterans' treatment courts, gun violence recovery courts, behavior health deflection, and outpatient treatment centers.

"The Department of Justice's strategy to reduce violent crime and gun violence includes prioritizing support for successful, evidence-based programs," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. "The grants announced today invest in and highlight proven state and local violence prevention and intervention programs, that will make our communities safer."