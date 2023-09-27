Potential government shutdown has food pantries preparing for increased need in Colorado

Across Colorado, food banks food banks -- many of which are already helping more people in need than ever -- are preparing for a potential government shutdown and the impact it could have on them.

"I think it could, if people need food they will come to a food bank," Bryan Decker said.

Decker is the founder and executive director of North Denver Cares food pantry. He says whenever there are changes to the government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program also, known as SNAP, they step into to help.

At Food Bank of the Rockies, CEO Erin Pulling says while they know benefits will not be impacted through the month of October much of the influx they anticipate is based on the fear of a shutdown alone.

"Now that we are looking at potential additional increase on top of the increased need that we seen on top of food inflation that we have been absorbing and a big reduction in USDA food, it's hard to fathom, we are already outright purchasing a third of our food supply."

In Colorado Springs where multiple military bases are located, the Care and Share Food Bank says they have a plan in place, and like any emergency are prepared for a surge in need.

"In Colorado Springs we have a massive population of government service officials and if we see a need in Colorado Springs, we can take our direct service program and kind of temporary change where they go and then focus on those people across southern Colorado," a representative with the organization said.

With providers having to purchase a large percentage of the food they provide, they are relying heavily on volunteers and donations and that will be critical going forward.