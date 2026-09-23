Colorado police search for home invasion suspects who zip tied 8 victims at gunpoint

Police in Lochbuie are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion that left eight victims zip-tied at gunpoint. According to investigators, officers responded to the 600 block of Locust Street about 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 18 on reports of a home invasion.

During the investigation, officers said doorbell camera footage shows two male suspects getting inside the home through the front door.

Lochbuie police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery. Lochbuie Police Department

Investigators said eight victims were inside the home and held at gunpoint and restrained with zip ties, with their hands behind their backs. One suspect had a handgun.

During the home invasion, the suspects stole money, wallets, purses, and a large quantity of gold jewelry. One victim suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Investigators said the suspects were last seen walking away from the crime scene, with one suspect believed to have used an e-bike.

Lochbuie police said two suspects are wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery in the 600 block of Locust Street on Sept. 18. Lochbuie Police Department

Both suspects have been described as adult males wearing dark clothing, face masks and gloves.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the identity of the suspects, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact the Lochbuie Police Department at (303) 659-1395 or Weld County Dispatch at (970) 350-9600.