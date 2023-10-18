Colorado pig found living on the streets gets new home with Future Farmers of America in Eads

Do you remember Fred the pig? He was captured on the streets of Aurora a few weeks ago after avoiding authorities for several days.

He was making himself home at the Aurora Animal Shelter and those who worked there said he was very friendly and felt comfortable around people.

Fred the pig finds a new home in the Eads High School FFA (Future Farmers of America) program. Justin Lenox

After nobody claimed Fred, he found a new home. He will live out his life in the Eads High School Future Farmers of America program where he will be used in the continuing husbandry education in livestock.