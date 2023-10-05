Do you recognize this pig? He was rescued after wandering around the streets of Aurora

A pig is getting more comfortable at the Aurora Animal Shelter after he was found wandering around and avoiding capture for several days. The pig, affectionately named "Fred" by his caregivers at the shelter, is looking for his owners.

Fred had been seen on the streets of Aurora for a few days last month before animal control officers were able to capture him. The pig is estimated to weigh between 400-600 pounds, but it's tough to say because the shelter doesn't have a scale capable of measuring that weight.

According to the Aurora Animal Shelter, Fred seems to like people but they haven't been able to find his owner. The city thinks he may have been intentionally abandoned.

If nobody comes forward to claim Fred, he may go to a livestock rescue to live out the rest of his days.