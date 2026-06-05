Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue moose trapped in backyard rope play equipment in Fairplay

What started as a routine cleaning appointment at a short-term rental in Fairplay quickly turned into a wildlife rescue when a young bull moose was found tangled in a backyard play structure. This forced Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers to use a rescue technique with a taser before narrowly avoiding a charge from the animal.

Tessie and Jason Nay had arrived to clean the property when they noticed the moose trapped in the backyard. The animal's antlers were wrapped up in straps attached to a children's play course, and it couldn't get free.

Tessie and Jason Nay

"Trapped. Couldn't go anywhere. He couldn't lay down," Jason Nay said. "We were really worried that he was thirsty and hungry, and he could have been there for over 24 hours, and we just didn't know."

The realization quickly turned into what he described as "a real holy crap moment."

"He did yell down and say, 'I think we have a big problem,'" Tessie Nay said.

The pair began calling law enforcement dispatch for help, eventually getting connected with Colorado Parks and Wildlife after working through multiple agencies. Wildlife officers arrived within about an hour and began evaluating how to free the animal.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, tranquilizing the moose was not the best option. CPW said in a statement that moose are particularly susceptible to tranquilizer drugs and can overheat while sedated, and because officers only needed a brief window to cut the ropes, they instead chose to use a taser to temporarily incapacitate the animal.

The decision worked exactly as planned.

"They had to be really fast," Josh Nay said. "They were really knowledgeable. They knew exactly what was going to happen."

Still, hearing the moose react when hit with the taser was difficult for Tessie Nay.

Tessie and Jason Nay

"That was the worst part, that cry," Tessie Nay said. "You can hear me sob (in the video)."

As soon as the moose was stunned, one officer rushed in with a knife and cut away the straps that had the moose trapped.

"I saw the moose's legs go out stiff, and I kind of figured that that was the moment that they had," Josh Nay said. "And I didn't know that the moose would recover that quickly."

Video captured the moment the moose got back on its feet and turned toward the officers, who quickly backed away as the animal charged in their direction.

"It's heart-stopping," Tessie Nay said.

Both the officers and the moose escaped unharmed.

The experience also highlighted how everyday recreational equipment can create hazards for wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife frequently responds to animals becoming entangled in ropes, nets, fencing and similar materials left outdoors.

"Everyone wants to have nice things in their yard for the kids to play on," Josh Nay said. "And they don't realize that we're in the animal kingdom, too."

The rope feature involved in this rescue had been in place for years without any previous incidents, according to Josh Nay. Following the rescue, the property owners removed it.

The Nays say they were impressed by the professionalism of the responding officers and grateful that the situation ended safely.

"They are heroes, and we will not hesitate to call them again if we need them," Tessie Nay said.

As for the moose, it disappeared back into the forest, apparently no worse for wear.

"They're just magnificent animals," Tessie Nay said. "So it was just a great thing to see him run off on all four legs and be angry but fine."

"I bet the moose has a crazy story to tell his friends," Josh Nay added.