Colorado Parks & Wildlife officers rescue osprey from wrist leash in Steamboat Springs

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescue an injured osprey on the Yampa River in Steamboat Springs on Monday. The bird was tangled in a wrist leash on a glove.

Officers wrapped it in a towel and held onto the bird's talons to prevent injuries. With help of a citizen, the glove was removed and the bird flew off safely.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 3:51 PM

