Colorado Parks and Wildlife lifts fishing closures on three rivers

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says cooler water temperatures have allowed it to lift voluntary fishing closures on three rivers in the state's northwest region.

High water temperatures and low flow have affected rivers and lakes across the state, leading to both mandatory and voluntary fishing closures in order to protect and conserve fish populations. As conditions improve, CPW says these closures have been lifted:

Colorado River: All voluntary fishing closures from Windy Gap Dam downstream to the Williams Fork confluence near Parshall, and from Red Dirt Creek downstream to the Highway 13 bridge in Rifle. While low flows continue to persist in sections of the Colorado River, cold tributaries, deeper-water refuges in narrow canyon reaches, and larger pools provide cool refuges for fish.

All voluntary fishing closures from Windy Gap Dam downstream to the Williams Fork confluence near Parshall, and from Red Dirt Creek downstream to the Highway 13 bridge in Rifle. While low flows continue to persist in sections of the Colorado River, cold tributaries, deeper-water refuges in narrow canyon reaches, and larger pools provide cool refuges for fish. Fraser River: The afternoon voluntary fishing closures from County Road 8 in Fraser downstream to the Colorado River confluence outside Granby. This area includes Fraser Flats, Fraser River Canyon, and public waters in Granby.

The afternoon voluntary fishing closures from County Road 8 in Fraser downstream to the Colorado River confluence outside Granby. This area includes Fraser Flats, Fraser River Canyon, and public waters in Granby. White River: The afternoon voluntary fishing closure on the North Fork and South Fork from the White River National Forest boundary down to their confluence. Closures are also lifted on the White River from the confluence of the North Fork White River and the South Fork White River downstream to County Road 5.

Voluntary closures remain in place for parts of the Eagle River, Crystal River and Yampa River. The Yampa River also has a mandatory fishing closure from the Stagecoach State Park dam to the park boundary, about 0.6 miles downstream. CPW urged anglers to check river conditions and closures online before traveling.