Colorado Parks and Wildlife collared adult mountain lions in Gunnison as part of density study

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has collared large cats near Gunnison as a part of the Western Slope mountain lion density study.

CPW says the study allows experts to understand mountain lions through data received on how territories overlap among these big cats. The data also shows how these charismatic predators hunt successfully in shorter vegetation types such as sagebrush.

The study also revealed two of the mountain lions collared in the study have died from Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu.

Through the study, CPW also learned that mountain lions are hunting in backyards for game more often than residents realize.