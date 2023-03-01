Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife collared adult mountain lions in Gunnison as part of density study

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has collared large cats near Gunnison as a part of the Western Slope mountain lion density study.

CPW says the study allows experts to understand mountain lions through data received on how territories overlap among these big cats. The data also shows how these charismatic predators hunt successfully in shorter vegetation types such as sagebrush. 

The study also revealed two of the mountain lions collared in the study have died from Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu.

Through the study, CPW also learned that mountain lions are hunting in backyards for game more often than residents realize. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 2:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.