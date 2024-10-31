Colorado parents should check for marijuana gummies in kids' Halloween candy

With Colorado's near-normal temperatures tonight for Halloween festivities, here are some tips to keep families, trick-or-treaters and drivers safe.

"Halloween is a big one for motor vehicle accidents," says injury prevention coordinator Frank Tranfaglia from Swedish Medical Center. Children are twice as likely to be hit by cars on Halloween than any other day of the year according to the National Safety Council. So make sure you "cross on crosswalks. You never want to cross in between cars. Have something that illuminates your child: a flashlight; a glowstick." This way drivers can see you.

Children walking in the city picking up candy on Halloween / Getty Images

"And drivers, be ready to stop at a moment's notice," Tranfaglia also reminds drivers to slow down and use situational awareness since there will be a lot of really excited kids outside in the dark.

Kids coming in contact with cars is the biggest thing for Swedish, but "we see slips, trips, falls, pumpkin-carving accidents and burns," adds Tranfaglia.

Those burns can come from candles that people have put inside dry pumpkins. So LED lights are a safer option instead of a flame for you and for your house.

As kids get excited to dress up for the evening, believe it or not, there is a safety hazard-free type of costume.

"You just want to make sure they fit correctly. There's nothing underneath [kids'] feet. They can turn their head and see both ways. The hat's not too big. [And make] sure your shoes are tied," Tranfaglia remarks.

/ Getty Images

And while meddling with candy isn't that common, Tranfaglia still recommends parents sift through their kids' candy bags.

"Tampering with candy [is] pretty low on the risk scale. It doesn't happen very often. I would definitely check all my kids' candy. And here in Colorado, make sure that candy doesn't ever get mixed in with marijuana gummies or something like that. We see quite a bit of those happening," said Tranfaglia.

If you're planning on handing out candy, remember to turn your porch lights on so trick-or-treaters know you're participating.