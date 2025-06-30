Colorado parents react as U.S. Supreme Court backs opt-out choice in LGBTQ+ case

The U.S. Supreme Court sided late last week with religious parents who want to pull their children from public school lessons that include LGBTQ-themed storybooks. One Colorado family is calling it a win for religious freedom, but not everyone agrees.

The Supreme Court ruled in the Mahmoud v. Taylor case that the LGBTQ+-themed storybooks used in the classroom are encouraging certain values, specifically, that same-sex marriage and transgender identities are normal and acceptable, which goes against the religious beliefs of the parents who filed the lawsuit.

The 6-3 decision stems from the suit brought by families in Maryland. While the ruling is not a final decision in the case, legal experts say it could open the door to similar lawsuits in other states.

In 2020, B.J. and Brecken Jones sued the Boulder Valley School District in Colorado, claiming their constitutional rights were violated. Now, after years of legal battles, they say justice has been served.

B.J. Jones, left, and his wife, Brecken Jones, celebrated the recent U.S. Supreme Court case Mahmoud v. Taylor, which they say validated their concerns about mandatory education about LGBTQ+ and gender issues when their kids were enrolled in the Boulder Valley School District. CBS

It's a new chapter for the Jones family, who say they fought for nearly a decade to be heard.

"We are just genuinely thankful that public schools are no longer allowed to undermine our beliefs and our identities as Christians," said Brecken.

The family says queer friendly videos were shown during Transgender Awareness Week in 2018 at Superior Elementary School in Boulder. The event came after reports of bullying involving a transgender student.

"They had an assembly, they had a classroom lesson, and then we found out they were going to do ongoing classroom lessons that you could not opt out of," B.J. said.

That's when the Jones family had an issue.

"My daughter was 6 years old, and they were asking kids in class to choose their gender. It felt very manipulative," said B.J.

The Joneses say they felt pushed out of the district for standing by their beliefs. They also claim that when they filed a complaint, it was made public, sparking backlash.

"They like to roll under this banner of inclusivity and tolerance, and yet we were initially given a choice: you need to surrender your beliefs or go somewhere else," said Brecken.

While the decision feels like a win for the Jones family, LGBTQ+ advocates are raising concerns about the mental health toll such rulings could have on youth.

Tara Jae is the founder of Youth Seen, which supports LGBTQ+ youth.

"When parents are pulling youth out because they don't agree with their young people learning about LGBTQ+ issues, that's super damaging," Jae said.

Jae worries the ruling could create an environment of shame and isolation.

"When we block our youth from having inclusive and open conversations, we are limiting their ability to be full, functioning adults -- emotionally, socially, and in terms of understanding," Jae said saud,

Tara Jae, the founder of Youth Seen, says a recent U.S. Supreme Court case, will further prevent LGBTQ+ youth from feeling included and equal to their peers. CBS

The Jones family says they've encountered those same feelings. Still, despite the court's ruling, they plan to continue homeschooling.

"Our children have been pulled out of that system. They missed COVID, they score in the 98th, 99th percentile," Brecken said. "They are thriving, even though BVSD treated us poorly."

In a statement on Monday, the Boulder Valley School District said, "The Boulder Valley School District is aware of the Supreme Court's recent ruling in the Mahmoud v. Taylor case. In the coming weeks, the district will be thoughtfully discussing how to best support our students, educators and community in light of the 135-page decision."