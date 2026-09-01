81% of Coloradans live in ozone polluted areas, clean air advocates asking for change

Clean air advocates are asking local and state leaders in Colorado to act on the unhealthy ozone levels and their impacts.

According to the American Lung Association, 81 % of Coloradans currently live in communities with unhealthy levels of air pollution. Across 25 United States cities, Denver ranks 8th and Fort Collins 19th for the most ozone-polluted cities.

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Clean air advocates held a press conference at Sunken Gardens Park in Denver to discuss the impacts. Experts say air pollution impacts everyone differently, but if you have asthma or other respiratory conditions, you will feel it much more acutely. The respiratory symptoms include wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, asthma attacks, worsening COPD and lung cancer. Other worse conditions include premature death, susceptibility to infections, heart attacks, strokes, impaired cognitive functioning, metabolic disorders, preterm births and low birth weight.

17-year-old Meah Freisinger is a student athlete and a lung health advocate. She has really bad asthma that impacts her playing soccer and softball. Meah says the bad air quality has affected her so much that she has had to cancel doing things that she loves.

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"I have missed many practices and even had to leave Denver," Freisinger said. "There are many instances where I am even stuck inside."

The Regional Air Quality Council provides tips for Coloradans to help reduce these harmful ozone levels. It is recommended not to be outside from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is the worst time of day for the air quality impacts. Drivers should fill up their gas tanks after 5 p.m., and residents are encouraged to mow their lawns in the evening. Avoid painting houses during the summer; do it during the spring, fall and winter months.

The Regional Air Quality Council is creating what they call the "Control Strategy Blueprint" to help navigate ideas to improve our air quality. One recommendation is to use electric vehicles and equipment instead of gas.

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The full report will come out this fall, and the details will also be presented to our local and state leaders.

More information on how to stay safe and up to date is available here.