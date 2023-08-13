Owners of Jumbo's Sports Bar and Grill believe city of Lakewood is trying to run them out of business

In Lakewood, a bar owner has raised allegations that the city unjustly targeted her establishment, leading to the suspension of their liquor license. "Jumbo's Sports Bar and Grill," on West Colfax Avenue right next to Champion Liquor and Wine, had earned a reputation as a welcoming spot by their patrons.

Tanesha Howard, the owner of "Jumbo's Sports Bar and Grill," expressed her consternation over the abrupt closure.

"June 1 they came without no warning without anything and said 'hey, we are shutting you down,' like, you don't give us no warning or anything?" expressed Howard.

She stated that on June 1, city representatives arrived without prior notice and informed her of the shutdown. She expressed frustration at the lack of warning or explanation.

According to documents acquired by CBS News Colorado, the city of Lakewood suspended the establishment's liquor license due to a documented pattern of escalating violence and liquor law violations on the premises.

These allegations included claims of operating beyond the permitted hours, being a target for gun-related incidents, and serving alcohol to minors. The bar's management refuted the allegations, including claims of selling alcohol to minors, which they say never happened.

After the suspension, the state investigated on June 6 but found the complaint to be unsubstantiated. In a show of support for the business, the Rocky Mountain NAACP took a stand, with its president Portia Prescott emphasizing that attributing crime to the establishment's patrons based on their race is outrageous.

"To say that a person who has a restaurant who has an establishment where you can watch a game where you can play pool, but because their patronage is colored or of color that they are causing more crime, is the most disgusting thing that I have ever heard. Anyone who knows, knows crime happens on Colfax," expressed Prescott.

The city of Lakewood shared a list of police calls related to crime in the area around the bar. They contended that the bar has become a focal point for gun violence, negatively affecting the safety of nearby residents due to the incidents occurring in proximity to their homes.

Full statement from the city of Lakewood to CBS News Colorado says:

Statement regarding liquor license suspension at 6111 W. Colfax Ave.

The actions the City of Lakewood have taken regarding the liquor license suspension and pending hearing for the bar and grill business at 6111 W. Colfax Ave. are based solely on the incidents necessitating a police response, the business' operational practices and the potential impacts to the health, welfare and safety of the surrounding community.

State law permits a liquor license to be suspended immediately when flagrant violations of law have occurred and when protecting the public health, safety and welfare requires emergency action. The bar's liquor license was suspended on June 1, and a hearing date for the business to address the suspension is set for Aug. 29 following several requests from the owner to continue the hearing.

As the filing for the summary suspension states, the emergency action was required because of three gun-related crimes in its parking lot, which is part of the licensed liquor establishment. These incidents have escalated and ultimately resulted in the shooting of a person. After the liquor license was suspended, an additional shooting occurred near the bar involving a patron who reported drinking at the bar.

The incidents also involve a bar patron threatening to shoot a female resident at her home near the bar, and police responded to cases of assaults at the bar. A link to a video of one of these gun-related incidents is available below in the timeline of incidents.

"Clearly this establishment is a magnet for gun violence, and those living nearby are likely to be victimized because the violence happens in the open-air right outside the doors and windows of their homes," the liquor licensing complaint states.

The bar was also serving food without a license, and when public health officials responded to the bar to address this situation, police escorted those officials because they rely on law enforcement to assist when serving a notice of violation. Police were also present because of prior antagonistic behavior from the bar's personnel. A link to the video of a prior incident is available here.

The timeline of the incidents related to 6111 W. Colfax Ave:

July 9, 2022 – The manager of the business called police to report a felony menacing involving a male patron of the bar who had brandished a gun in the bar's parking lot shortly before 11 p.m. The male had fled with another male in a vehicle, and a short time later, had been involved in a hit-and-run crash a few blocks from the bar. When police responded to the hit-and-run, agents found one vehicle in a nearby field with two males so intoxicated they had difficulty standing, requiring the driver to be taken to the hospital because of his level of sickness. A gun was found 20 feet from the wrecked vehicle, and the driver told police that he and the passenger had gone to the bar on the way home from work because the passenger had a "beef" with some of the people at the bar. The passenger later told police that he was so intoxicated, he didn't remember even being at the bar.

Dec. 3, 2022 – Police agents were dispatched to the bar at about 12:30 a.m. and found a female escorting a male from the entrance to the bar. The male was bleeding from a large gash on his head while also being visibly intoxicated. The female reported that the male had been aggressive toward patrons at the bar, and in response three to four men began beating him. One of the assailants had picked up a chair, struck the female with a glancing blow before hitting the male on the head with the chair, knocking him unconscious for more than five minutes.

Jan. 6, 2023 – Police agents were dispatched to the bar at about 11 p.m. on a report of gunshots being heard. Police found parked vehicles with damage consistent with gunshots and a large window in the bar with a bullet hole. The bar's manager told police that the bar's security cameras do record footage but never contacted the police with any more information.

March 12, 2023 – Police agents were dispatched at about 2 a.m. regarding an assault. Agents found the victim of the assault having difficulty walking and dried blood around his mouth and nose. The victim told agents that the bar's owner asked him to come to the bar that night, and while there, one of his assailants asked the victim to look at a car for sale outside. When they reached the parking lot, four men assaulted the victim, with one man choking him and the others kicking him. The victim's wallet and cellphone were stolen.

April 29, 2023 – Police responded to a nearby residence at about 2:35 a.m. where the female resident reported a male had parked in front of her driveway. She said she engaged in a verbal altercation with him while holding a bat, and the man stated, "Don't bring a baseball bat to a gunfight," and "I'll shoot you." The male then walked to the bar.

May 27, 2023 – Police were dispatched at about 4:20 a.m. on a report of gunshots being heard. Police agents met a male shooting victim who was adamant the shooting didn't occur on the bar's property, but on the interstate. The bar's owner, who was in the bar at the time, said he didn't hear any gunshots. A nearby resident had a security video facing the bar that recorded the shooting occurring on the north side of the bar's parking lot and involving three individuals in a verbal altercation. Two distinct shots can be heard on the video and shows one individual falling to the ground. While responding to this incident, agents also observed alcoholic drinks on the tables in the bar at 4:20 a.m. A link to the video is available here.

Incidents involving the business's operational practices:

Bar personnel removed the notice of suspension of its liquor license required to be publicly posted at the business and continued to serve alcohol after the license was suspended.

Following the suspension of the liquor license, a fifth gun-related incident occurred around 4 a.m. on June 3 on the residential street a short distance from bar, resulting in a gunshot wound of patron who reported previously drinking at bar.

Nearby residents have numerous videos showing excessive noise at the bar, rowdy scenes in the parking lot, intoxicated patrons walking down the residential street and urinating on their property, and the bar regularly operating well after 2 a.m. in violation of state law.

During the July 9, 2022, felony menacing incident, the bar's operating manager said the bar's security cameras only provided a live feed and didn't record.

During the Jan. 6, 2023, shots fired incident, the bar's manager said the bar's cameras do record, which contradicted what the operating manager said in July.

During the March 12, 2023, assault incident, the bar's owner said he was unable to work his security camera system.

The business has never provided security footage to aid in the investigation of these incidents.

It's a violation of state law to serve alcohol beverages to a visibly intoxicated person, and while responding to incidents at the bar police encountered visibly intoxicated people who had been served at the bar.

Neighbors have expressed their concerns through multiple complaints lodged with the city. They have also provided videos portraying the bar as generating excessive noise and operating beyond the permissible hours.

The bar owner maintains that she feels unfairly targeted by both the city and her neighbors. She believes that an inaccurate image is being painted to force her out of business and hold her accountable for incidents she claims she has no involvement in.

Her intent, she states, is merely to earn a living. Howard feels as if the incidents and allegations have not been investigated fairly by the city of Lakewood.

The owners would like to see more heighten police in the area instead of taking their business down. They add they have no control over what happens outside of their bar.

"The city of Lakewood and the neighbors are gaining up on me, painting an ugly picture of me to throw me out, blaming me for incidents that has nothing to do with me...I'm just trying to make a living, I feel like this isn't being treated fairly," said Howard.

Tanesha Howard opened the bar with her husband Herbert Howard back in 2021. Before their business, the Howards say that area was full of homeless people. In efforts to clean up the area and give back, the Howards started a nonprofit, Jumbo's feeds the homeless where they give back and feed the homeless people in the area.

CBS News Colorado also reached out to Jefferson County Public Health after this video circulated social media where the health department accompanied by police officers stopped by their establishment to inform them they were not able to operate their establishment since they did not have a Retail Food Establishment License.

The Howards informed CBS News Colorado that they never served food inside the establishment, they only served alcohol, the food has been cooked on inside their catering food truck, which they've had for about five years and has been licensed.

The county did clarify this saying the business is in compliance with regulations.

"JCPH worked with the establishment and on June 21, 2023 a Retail Food Establishment License was issued deeming the establishment to be in compliance with applicable regulations." – JCPH

They also acknowledged law enforcement accompanying JCPH employees and said that public health relies on law enforcement to assist with serving notices of violations, as needed.

Neighbors intend to voice their concerns during Lakewood's city council meeting scheduled for Monday.

Additionally, a court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29, although the owners are considering requesting another extension since they currently lack legal representation.