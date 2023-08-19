Owner, attorney push for answers, release of dog being detained at Castle Rock animal shelter

Danelle Conway has been pleading with the city of Parker and a local animal shelter for answers in the wake of being forced to give up her 4-year-old dog, Zion.

"He deserves a good life, he deserves people that will protect him," said Danelle Conway. "He's shown nothing but love to us."

Conway got Zion in 2021 from New Mexico when he was a 1-year-old. Since then, she says he has been an integral part of her family.

"He's been around our grandchildren, my parents, neighbors, friends, all people," she said. "And all he wants is to be loved, cuddled."

Conway spoke with CBS News Colorado over Zoom from her new home in Oregon, but this time last year, she was living in Parker with her late husband and Zion.

Last year, Zion got into two separate biting skirmishes with dogs in their neighborhood, but she said nothing serious came out of either incident.

Danelle Conway

"Got Zion to come back home. neither dog was injured seriously. They were kind of going after each other," said Conway. "When that happened, I had enrolled him in a six-week board and train program, because at that point, we didn't know if he had any boarding or training background."

Kristina Bergsten, Conway's lawyer says one of the instances was dismissed and one was pleaded out to a deferred judgment sentence. If no other violations occur in 12 months, that case would have also been dismissed completely. However, in August 2022, Zion got into another altercation with a dog after Conway's husband slipped and fell during their walk, dropping Zion's leash.

"It was drizzling outside and as we were walking around; we took a shortcut because neither [my husband] nor Zion liked the rain," she said. "Kent slipped on the pavement and hit his head and dropped the leash, and he got into an altercation with another dog there which I was able to separate right away."

In this case, Conway did plead guilty to a dangerous dog ordinance under Parker's Municipal Code, but Bergsten, who was not representing Conway at the time of this ruling, says her client did not realize that would mean giving up Zion.

"The prosecutor didn't advise her that if she plead guilty, she had the possibility of losing her dog," said Bergsten. "She said that there was actually no discussion whatsoever regarding what pleading guilty meant on that third incident. To me that screams prosecutorial misconduct."

Bergsten's team filed a motion to stop the court order while Conway works on appealing the case, but instead of getting Zion back, she was told to relinquish her custody to the Buddy Center, an animal shelter in Castle Rock. Bergsten said Zion is acting as a form of bond payment during the appeals process.

CBS

"This is really kind of what we're fighting, and this is kind of where the injustice is coming from, in my opinion, is that Zion himself, a living, breathing thinking, feel creature is acting as the bond," said Bergsten.

The frustration, however, stems more than not having Zion home.

"When miss Conway dropped Zion off at the buddy center pursuant to the court's order, she was told by a Buddy Center employee or volunteer, whoever they were, that they were just going to euthanize Zion because they can't adopt him out. with a bite history," said Bergsten.

Those protesting this week for Zion's release say it's been months of unanswered questions on how Zion is doing at the Buddy Center. He has been there since November 2022, but Bergsten says subpoenas for the release of his medical records have been quashed.

"My experience is he's sitting alone in a concrete cage, 24/7 without any human or other animal interaction," said Bergsten. "Dogs that are accused of being dangerous or have a bite history, they are quarantined in a separate section of the shelter away from the general adoptable population for liability reasons."

CBS News Colorado reached out to the Dumb Friends League Buddy Center and its attorney for more information regarding Zion and his stay.

CBS

A spokesperson shared this statement:

We understand that misinformation is being spread online regarding three-year-old Mastiff mix, Zion, who is currently being housed on a court hold at the Buddy Center, a shelter of the Dumb Friends League, in Castle Rock. Our community's advocacy for Zion shows how much animals matter to all of us. Unfortunately, much of the information being provided to the public by other parties is incorrect.

The Buddy Center has a contract to provide shelter for animals that are in the court system in certain counties, which is the case with Zion.

The Dumb Friends League:

• Does NOT prosecute these cases.

• Is NOT a party to the case.

• Does NOT have any authority to make decisions about releasing any animal under a court hold.

• Is NOT profiting from Zion's care. Through our contract with the county, the Buddy Center is reimbursed a portion of the daily boarding costs associated with housing and caring for Zion.

The Dumb Friends League is committed to providing safe shelter, enrichment, veterinary attention, and tender, loving care to every animal for whom we are responsible. Zion is doing well because of the extra attention he is receiving from League staff. He is walked and played with daily and provided with vital mental and physical enrichment. Zion experienced some health issues early in his stay, all of which have been resolved due to the medical care provided by our expert veterinary staff. We know that a shelter is not the ideal living situation for a dog, and we look forward to the day that Zion is no longer mandated to be in the shelter. Thank you for your continued support and compassion for the animals and humans in our community.

When asked for evidence of Zion's well-being, the Dumb Friends League shared a video of a dog it says is Zion getting outdoor playtime with some of the staff.

CBS News Colorado shared this video and statement with Conway and those supporting Zion's release.

"The information you just gave me about him is more information than the Buddy Center or Dumb Friends League have ever offered us, and that's all we really wanted," said Josh Hartsfield.

Bergsten followed up saying in part, "if Zion is getting such good care, then why can't DDFL just give us the records showing that this is true?"

She added, "DDFL could encourage the town of Parker to let Zion go home since that's in his best interests. They clearly have the power and influence. But this is politics and egos and they're taking it out on Zion."

Dumb Friends League responded saying, "the owner, through her counsel, had the ability to request all information about Zion during the pendency of the two cases. The town of Parker provided the owner's attorney detailed information about the health and welfare of Zion, despite the fact that the owner's counsel never made a formal request for that information during the pendency of the action."

CBS

However, for those who have cared for and supported Zion's release, it is more than just about making sure he is okay.

"He is not an aggressive dog. He needs proper handlers and training equipment and I mean he made friends with lots of dogs on my property," said Suzi Schaefers.

Schaefers is Zion's most recent trainer and dog psychologist. She says Zion is not a dangerous dog, nor should the city be sentencing him as if he is one. She has even offered to care for him while the appeals process continues.

"In a heartbeat, he's welcomed here any time. I have the room for him," said Schaefers.

Conway says she will not stop pushing for his release.

"All he ever wanted was love, and for him to be treated this way, and for me to be treated like a criminal," said Conway. "I just want him to come home so that he can have a good life."

A spokesperson for the city of Parker shared this statement:

The District Court denied a motion for release submitted by the defendant in the appeal. As this is pending litigation, the Town of Parker will have no further comment at this time.