Oriental Theater marquee sign to be refurbished by Labor Day: "We are going to put it back like it was in 1927"

Why marquee sign at Oriental Theater is all about preserving history

A marquee sign is often one of the most recognizable and iconic features of historic theaters.

It can serve as a visual representation of the theater's culture, history, and architectural style - amid an ever-changing environment.

The restoration of the marquee sign of the Oriental Theater is important to those in the Berkeley neighborhood in Denver to preserve the city's history.

Morry's Neon, a Colorado-based company that was founded in 1985 and is the largest wholesale neon glass company in the state is responsible for the restoration of the Oriental Theater Marquee sign.

Todd Matuszewizz , sign restorer for the company says he is excited for this project since his mission is to save signs and preserve the city's history.

"We are going to put it back like it was in 1927, it has had some six or seven makeovers over the years some good, some not so good," said Matuszewizz.

He understands past makeovers haven't given the sign any justice.

For the company, It is important to restore these signs the way they were decades ago because it serves as a symbol of the landmark's longevity.

"We see a lot of new development going on but how do we keep these markers, these temporal markers in the neighborhood," added Matuszewizz.

The vertical blade of the sign now has a fresh new paint job, and the letters which exhibit the theaters name will be made of real neon.

"Neon is a craft, it is still made by human beings and made pretty much the same for 100 years... the fact that this craft still survives is phenomenal," said Matuszewizz.

The craft is rare.

The sign that displays upcoming events will also be restored.

It's all about preserving a piece in the Berkeley neighborhood that helps those old and new maintain a connection to the past while also honoring and celebrating history.

Scott Happel one of the owners of the Oriental Theater says throughout the years they've tried to restore the sign, but it has never worked out. They're hoping this time it will.

"The Berkeley neighborhood that we are in has changed a lot as a lot of Denver has over the years. So, we're really happy to keep this building the way it is and bring the marquee back to the way that it was," said Happel.

The Oriental Theater first opened its doors in 1927 as a silent theater, over the years that changed and is now used for local entertainment and live music events.

"We are the last independently owned and operated theater like this in Denver and we're very proud of that the ownership here has been around for about 16 or 17 years," said Happel.

The work on this project began in early August and is expected to be done by Labor Day weekend.