Colorado officers continue search for kidnapping suspect wanted after pursuit, crash

Law enforcement along Colorado's Front Range continued to search for a kidnapping suspect on Monday after a pursuit ended with a crash where the victim was rescued.

On Sunday evening, Fort Collins police responded to a report at a local business that Heriberto Vazquez Mosqueda had kidnapped a woman who was known to him, while armed with a handgun. Investigators said that before law enforcement arrived, he drove away with her in his vehicle into Weld County.

The Broomfield Police Department said officers were notified just after 9 p.m. Sunday that a deputy with the Weld County Sheriff's Office had pursued a vehicle from Platteville into Broomfield. The driver had crashed the vehicle into the backyard of a home in the Anthem neighborhood, near Compass Way and Prospect Lane.

Heriberto Vazquez Mosqueda Broomfield Police Dept.

The driver, identified as Mosqueda, 34, ran from the scene, according to officers, possibly armed with a handgun. A female passenger was rescued by officers and taken to the hospital.

Police in Broofield, along with other law enforcement agencies, helped search for the suspect. During what Broomfield police called an "exhaustive search," they used multiple K units, drones equipped with night vision technology and the Colorado State Patrol airplane. They did not locate Mosqueda after several hours of searching.

Investigators do not believe Mosqueda is in the immediate area where the crash happened.

Fort Collins Police Services has issued a warrant for his arrest for kidnapping and menacing.

Anyone who may have information that may be helpful to the investigation or has seen someone or something suspicious is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency phone number at 303.438.6400.