Colorado officer dragged by suspects in vehicle before pair arrested in Westminster

By
Jennifer McRae
Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

A Westminster police officer was dragged by suspects in a vehicle in a parking lot near 88th Avenue and Pierce Street. According to investigators, the officer contacted a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on Tuesday just after 5 p.m.

During the contact, the driver tried to drive away, dragging the officer for a short distance. Investigators said that's when a pursuit was initiated and the vehicle quickly stopped at 92nd Avenue in between Pierce Street and Westminster Boulevard. 

richard-rodriguez-westminster-pd.jpg
Richard Rodriguez Westminster Police

Two suspects were taken into custody and identified as Nicholas Rodriguez and Richard Rodriguez, both 42 years old, since they are twins, according to investigators. Both were later determined to have multiple warrants. 

Richard Rodriguez is believed to be the driver and Nicholas Rodriguez is believed to be the passenger in the vehicle involved, according to police. 

nicholas-rodriguez-westminster-pd.jpg
  Nicholas Rodriguez Westminster Police

The officer suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover. 

