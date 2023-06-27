Colorado nonprofits get big boost to support Afghan refugees: "They welcome refugees here, and that's why I came here and I'm in love with Colorado"

More than a dozen Colorado non-profits are getting a $6-million boost to support Afghan refugees.

Since the War in Afghanistan ended, thousands of people have fled to the U.S. seeking a better life. Many of them now live in Colorado and need help rebuilding their lives in a new country. In partnership with the state, the Rose Community Foundation is providing large grants to 16 local organizations to support Afghan refugees with legal services, mental health support and school-based assistance.

That includes the African Community Foundation in Denver. It helps refugees from several countries, but much of their support lately has been for Afghans according to one of the organization's immigration attorneys.

"Pretty much 100% of my time right now is spent with our Afghan clients," said Alex North. "We still have folks who've been stuck [in Afghanistan] and are still making their way here. I would argue we're one of the more important aspects of refugees' and parolees' lives once they're here."

North is among the team she calls "small but mighty" that's helping thousands of refugees navigate the process of achieving U.S. citizenship. It's a long and expensive journey, but thanks to the more than $350,000 grant from the Rose Community Foundation, she said the ACC can help even more people arriving from Afghanistan.

"The Rose grant for us was huge," North told CBS News Colorado. "It's allowed us to fund our entire legal program -- again, small but mighty -- for an entire second year."

She explained the money will also help cover the costs of applications, transportation, English courses, interpreters, work permits and other services. All of which helped Fahim Naderi become more independent when he came to Colorado in 2022.

"They welcome refugees here, and that's why I came here and I'm in love with Colorado," Naderi said. "I came to the U.S. in October 2021 and at the Army base in New Jersey, they asked me where I want to go. I was searching on my cell phone which city, I said, 'Oh, Denver, Colorado is the same like Afghanistan. They have mountains, climate, four seasons.' And that's why I like it here."

Fahim Naderi came to Colorado in 2022 as a refugee from Afghanistan. With a funding boost for Colorado nonprofits, he hopes his family will soon be able to join him. CBS

Naderi explained the ACC helped him find housing, learn about the communities of Colorado, even how to go grocery shopping.

"They guide us," he said. "They had some classes for us to help educate with community, how to behave with people. Sometimes person take us to groceries and supermarkets and how to buy, how to pay. We didn't have the same banking, the same community, we didn't have traffic lights that we see here."

Much of what Naderi relies on, too, is ACC's legal support as he seeks asylum in Colorado and the proper steps to get his family to the U.S. His wife and two young children are still in Afghanistan.

"It will take some time," he said of reuniting with his family, "but I hope."

His hope is fueled by help from the ACC, which also supported Naderi in securing his first job. He worked at Denver International Airport helping passengers get around.

"I was helping grandmas and grandpas from aircraft to terminals," he said.

Naderi said he now works as a delivery driver for DHL on weekdays, and an Uber and Lyft driver on the weekends. He explained he has to work seven days a week so he can continue to support his family overseas, and one day bring them to the state he says he has grown to love.

"If they come here, I will be so glad," Naderi said. "I love Colorado."