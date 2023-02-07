Colorado nonprofit sending medical supplies to Turkey and Syria amid devastating earthquake

Death toll surpasses 7,000 after earthquake in Turkey and Syria Death toll surpasses 7,000 after earthquake in Turkey and Syria 02:54

From a building in Centennial, lives will be saved half a world away in the earthquake-stricken area in Turkey and Syria.

It is a warehouse filled with medical supplies donated by hospitals, manufacturers and others.

Dr. Doug Jackson is the president of Project C.U.R.E., one of the largest nonprofit organizations in the world that delivers medical supplies and equipment to developing countries.

"One of the things that happens in an earthquake is there is all the dust and bacteria is released and so things like N95 masks, which were important for us here, is going to be helpful for them there," Jackson told CBS News Colorado.

This is filled with gloves, respirators, wheelchairs, surgical instruments and much more.

An earlier shipment to the region got held up, Jackson told his volunteers.

"They were supposed to go to Turkey and got stuck in Southampton, England," he said. "Guess when they got delivered. Yesterday!"

That was when the earthquake struck. It killed scores of people in Turkey and Syria instantly, injured countless others and left still more trapped inside collapsed buildings.

The death toll as of Tuesday afternoon was a staggering 7,200. It has already become the deadliest earthquake of the last decade and one of the 10 deadliest of the last 20 years.

People walk past a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Search teams and aid are pouring into Turkey and Syria as rescuers working in freezing temperatures dig through the remains of buildings flattened by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Emrah Gurel / AP

The Project C.U.R.E. shipment became the first to arrive from outside.

Volunteer Suzanne Swafford says she likes her work here: "I like to feel like I've done something at the end of the day and I feel this is a really worthwhile cause."

Jackson explains Project C.U.R.E. has become a large organization but had humble beginnings: "So my mom and dad started Project C.U.R.E. in their garage in Evergreen, Colorado my dad was a real estate developer and made a lot of money. He figured out you can be rich but not happy."

Since then, Project CURE has served 138 countries. When a disaster hits they are ready. It is seeking more volunteers to help get the supplies where they are needed projectcure.org.

For those not in Colorado or seeking additional ways to help, CBS News has compiled a list of resources.