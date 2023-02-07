Coloradans ready to help after devastating earthquake in Turkey

As the frantic search for any survivors of a devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria continues, Colorado residents checked in on loved ones in the region and began exploring ways to gather donations.

CBS

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning, followed by a second tremblor registering 7.5 magnitude. There have been dozens of aftershocks causing even more damage.

At least 3,800 people have died and thousands more are injured, officials said.

"It's already bad, the situation right now," said Ahmet Yilmaz, a Colorado resident who was born in Turkey. "I'm hoping it's not going to get worse."

More than a decade after leaving Turkey, Yilmaz spent Monday morning at the Istanbul Café and Bakery in Denver, but the tea and pastries were only a small distraction from the heartbreak back home.

"We're checking the news trying to get updates and information," he said. "It's challenging."

For 24 hours now, Yilmaz has been following the deadly earthquakes that struck Turkey and neighboring Syria closely. While he lived on the other side of the country years ago, many of his friends lived or still live in the affected region.

"Some of their brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, they are still under the buildings. They are waiting for help," Yilmaz said. "They're just heartbroken."

As the search and rescue efforts continue, nearly two dozen countries are sending resources, and local organizations are beginning to mobilize too.

On Monday, members of the Turkish American Cultural Society of Colorado's board had a phone conference with the Turkish ambassador to the U.S. to talk about the earthquakes and how Turkish people in the U.S. can help out.

"Locally we haven't heard of any casualties yet," said Sinan Sahin, a board member with TACSCO.

TACSCO is now working with the Turkish embassy to collect clothing, medical supplies, money, and more. Members will later drive the items to the nearest Turkish consulate.

"The level of need is going to be high," Sahin said. "As an organization we're trying to do the best to gather up that information, and also as a community, help out in any way we can."

Starting Tuesday, Istanbul Café will be one of six drop off locations for donations across the Denver metro area. Items should be placed in clear bags and include an itemized list of the contents.

You can find a full list of items TACSCO will be collecting on the organization's Facebook page.

Drop off locations:

BOULDER : Belgin Yucelen Studio 103 Canyon Blvd (drop off by noon tomorrow, 02/07)

DENVER: Istanbul Cafe, 850 S Monaco Pkwy, Unit 9, Denver 80224

DENVER: CC Framer, 2422 East 6th Avenue Denver 80206, contact Erol Elmas at (303) 322-8334 (From 9 am - 7 pm)

AURORA: Happy Ladybug Early Learning, 9635 E Montview Blvd, Aurora 80010

GOLDEN: CSM Petroleum Engineering Department, PE Administration Office, Room #206

GOLDEN: 1600 Arapahoe St., Golden, CO. For after-hours (after 5 pm), please call Tugce Calisgan at (303) 801-7035

TACSCO is collecting donations under the Turkish Philanthropy Funds, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization. Donations can be made here: https://donate.tpfund.org/team/480036