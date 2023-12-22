Colorado musicians perform benefit concert for Food Bank of the Rockies

As music fills the halls of Kavod Senior Life on a Sunday afternoon, the residents are holding back their emotions.

"To have these young people come today with all the things that are going on in the world, standing up for change, and so perfectly expressing themselves through their music. I am very moved emotionally as a result," said Doug Krug, a resident at Kavod Senior Life.

Musicians United for Change performed at Kavod Senior Life. CBS

The music is provided by the group Musicians United for Change, made up of high school musicians from across the state of Colorado.

"I think for us, music is more than just a story, it's about connections that you find between communities," said Garrett Davidson who founded Musicians United for Change during the pandemic.

Davidson helped to organize an online benefit concert which raised $6,000 for Food Bank of the Rockies.

"There were a lot of young musicians at the time who got to play but were asking 'what can I do for the community,' and I thought -- we can do this."

Musicians United for Change is made up of musicians across Colorado. CBS

Since then, the group has transitioned to in-person concerts, including the one at Kavod. Each concert has its own theme. The theme for this concert was "peace."

"We chose peace because of all the conflicts going on in the world. With Isreal, with Ukraine, and I think peace is the only way for us to be happy in the midst of this terrible time," added Yako Perlov, a senior at Boulder High School.

"I remember when I played a concert with MUC and this woman came up to me and said, in an Eastern European accent, 'reminds me of home.' That was so powerful to me because music brings memory to people."

In addition to concerts, Musicians United for Change is hoping to work with middle and elementary school students to inspire the next generation of musicians.

"I think there are infinitely many possible ways that we can implement music to change people's lives," said Eric Kim, a sophomore at Cherry Creek High School. "Giving to the next generation of potential people who could do what we're doing right now in the future, that gives me hope."

Kavod Senior Life residents enjoyed the performance by Musicians United for Change. CBS

"Kids have the power to change their community. It only takes a question of, 'How am I going to do this?'" added Davidson.