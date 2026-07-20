Colorado Music Festival known for premiering new classical music

The Colorado Music Festival is known for playing traditional classical music in an exquisite setting, but the Festival is also committed to bringing new works of classic music to the stage.

At one rehearsal, the Colorado Music Festival orchestra will be practicing Tchaikovsky 5, a staple of the classical music repertoire and a favorite for many of the musicians.

CBS

"I just like the uplifting nature of it...the heroic quality," said Jeffery Work, Principal Trumpet in the Colorado Music Festival orchestra.

Work has been playing at the Festival for 27-seasons. Many of the musicians come back summer-after-summer because they enjoy the quality of the music production and the setting.

"Summer camp for grown-ups," Work said with a smile. "Just to see those mountains every year when I get here...just makes my heart thump."

The musicians come from all over the country and play together for just a few week, but strong ties are forged.

"I've got life long friendships from this festival," Work said.

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While he and his friends practice Tchaikovsky 5, Work is also preparing to play a premiere. A new piece commissioned by his wife and written by his longtime friend. It's called "Love Notes for Trumpet and Strings." It explores the different types of love: parental love, friendship, romantic love, and self-love.

"I'm really looking forward to playing that for our audience because it's going to bring it into the world which is a special privilege," Work explained.

Premiering new works is one of the many privileges of playing at the Colorado Music Festival.

LINK: Colorado Music Festival

The premiere of "Love Notes for Trumpet and Strings" is Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. The Colorado Music Festival continues through August 9, 2026 at the Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder.