Colorado movie theater reopens after health inspectors find dead mice, droppings

An AMC movie theater in Westminster is back open after health inspectors found dead mice and droppings in a kitchen area, prompting an immediate closure last week.

The closure came after months of complaints from moviegoers, who said they saw mice inside the theater. Some customers said the theater's response felt delayed.

Ed Rose

Mice are not exactly part of the moviegoing experience. So, when Ed Rose spotted one during a showing this month, he pulled out his phone and started recording.

"I felt something on my leg, and legit (shudders)" Rose told CBS Colorado.

When asked if he then stayed for the rest of the film, Rose said, "Yeah, I did. Like, my feet were up."

Rose is a regular at the theater and said he's seen mice more than once. Online reviews show similar complaints dating back months, with customers describing mice inside the theater.

"It is a little obnoxious that it's like, you know, we've seen them," Rose said. "So, when you tell them, it's just kind of," he shrugged.

Jefferson County Public Health said customers raised concerns in May, June and again last week. During an inspection Thursday, health officials reported finding dead mice and droppings in the kitchen area. The health department then ordered the theater to close over immediate health concerns. The theater remained closed for four days.

"I was gonna go see (a film) yesterday and it was closed, and I didn't realize that. So I showed up and I was like, 'Oh, dang it! I forgot my mouse trap!'" Rose joked.

AMC made efforts over the weekend to clean the theater, sharing a statement, "The theatre is open and welcoming guests following a temporary closure. AMC takes this matter very seriously and has been working closely with a professional third-party pest control vendor to address evidence of pest activity at the theatre. Over the weekend, extensive cleaning and pest remediation were completed. The theatre has reopened following completion of that work and clearance from the Health Department."

The county health department took another look at the theater Monday and cleared it to open. Business appeared to continue as usual Tuesday, as some moviegoers said they were willing to give the theater another chance following the cleanup.

"It's the closest theater to me, so it's like, if they say they got it under control, I'll probably still go," one customer said.

CBS Colorado contacted Jefferson County Public Health for clarification about the findings in the kitchen area and how they compare to concerns about mice elsewhere in screening rooms. According to the county health department, AMC Westminster typically receives its routine health inspection in December.