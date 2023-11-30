Watch CBS News
Temperatures dive in Colorado as mountain snow moves in

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

An overnight cold front pushed in resulting in cooler temperatures and more clouds for most of the Denver metro and Front Range for Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures on Thursday will be roughly 15 degrees cooler than Tuesday and Wednesday, only climbing into the upper 30s to low 40s. 

co-today-highs.png

Along with cooler temperatures, cloud cover will build throughout the afternoon, and linger into Friday, as snow starts to fall into the mountains. 

am-co-futurecast-dave.png

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect Thursday at 5 PM and remain in effect through Friday night for the Grand and Battlement Mesas, West Elks, Sawatch, and San Juans.

winter-weather-advisory.png

Off and on snow will fall through the weekend for the mountains, with a light flurry possible east of the foothills Friday.

am-co-futurecast-dave2.png

Temperatures will rebound by a few degrees heading into the weekend, with highs expected in the low to mid-40s. Winds will also be on the increase through Saturday afternoon. Even more warmth builds for the first week of December, with unseasonably warm days in store.   

