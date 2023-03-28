Colorado mountain town asking for help documenting history on museum's anniversary

The Frisco Historic Park and Museum has stood for more than a century near the top of Main Street, Frisco, Colorado. What once started as a saloon, and quickly was turned into a schoolhouse, now houses hundreds of artifacts from across Colorado's rich history from the gateway to the mountains.

Now, they're hoping locals will help write the next chapter of Frisco's history for Coloradans down the line.

"We want to make sure we're capturing all the people that are leaving," Rose Gorrell, museum manager for Frisco Historical Museum said. "You have this property, you're able to sell it, you're able to retire, but we want to make sure we capture those memories. So, we decided to make the 40th anniversary a really big deal."

A big deal, by recording the memories of folks living nearby.

The "Frisco As I Remember" project will hold a community talk on April 1, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can help send memories from current-day Frisco here or by showing up at the museum on April 1 to simply speak your account.

It's an effort to make sure things happening in one of Colorado's most picturesque locations isn't lost to the sands of time.

"We have ski resorts, we have the marina, we have a reservoir," Gorrell said. "But knowing the history of this place can make it so much more special to come visit because you know what you're looking at!"

Looking for new things on the horizon at the Frisco Historic Park and Museum? A new exhibit is on the way!