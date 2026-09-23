Colorado mountain town breaks ground on affordable housing complex

The Town of Frisco is breaking ground on a new affordable housing complex. The Bella is a 52-unit affordable housing community designed to expand housing opportunities for people living in Summit County.

The Bella is located at 101 W. Main Street, at the site of a former office building. Several town leaders were there for the groundbreaking on Tuesday.

The Bella is located at 101 W. Main Street in Frisco. CBS

The complex will offer apartments to those who are at 30% to 80% of the area median income, putting rents at $700 a month or lower, depending on certain criteria.

Frisco Mayor Rick Ihnken hopes the complex will give people an easier path to live and work in the high country.

"To have affordable options in mountain communities has been an increasing challenge over the last 10 years. It's always been a challenge for folks throughout the history of the ski industry," said Ihnken.

He said putting the complex in the center of town is intentional to allow people to walk to work or more easily access transit.

The Town of Frisco is breaking ground on a new affordable housing complex. CBS

Construction is expected to last about two years.

The town said the project is supported by federal and Colorado State Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, with the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority helping allocate those resources.