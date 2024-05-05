Colorado motorcyclists holds "Pride Ride" for Cinco de Mayo

Saturday Chicanos, Mexicanos and thousands of other motorcycle riders showed up at La Raza Park in Denver for the 12th annual Chicano Pride Ride.

Manuel Arrellano is the organizer and he says the ride is more than just a good time.

He brings thousands of people together to ride motorcycles and raise money. This year he's raising money for Inspire.

"We work with nine high schools in the Denver metro area in low-income communities that help get more students to go to college," said Jesse Ramirez the founder of Inspire.

Ramirez says the money raised from this event is going to go a long way.

"I'm just blown away, overwhelmed by all the support people are walking up to me and being like, you're with inspire," he said. "We're glad we're here. We're here to support you and the work that you're doing with young people. And so it's almost like a prayer that's been answered, right?"

Thousands of motorcyclists attended the 12th annual Chicano "Pride Ride" in Denver on Saturday, May 4, 2024. CBS

Joseph Ortega is an alumnus of Inspire. He says meeting Ramirez changed his life and he's glad Inspire will now be able to help the community more than ever.

"Honestly I'm not too sure. If Inspire wasn't there, I don't know what my future would have been," said Ortega.

He says it makes him proud that people who look and sound like him are making it happen.

"It makes me proud to be able to not be afraid to speak my language and, you know, just see people around me. And so, it's an inspiration to show that, you know, we're here and we're present," said Ortega.

But the party wasn't at La Raza Park for long. As soon as they got their group picture, they were off for a full day of riding and playing poker for charity. And letting people know, when la comunidad comes together there's nothing we can't accomplish.

"I can't wait till we're out here celebrating its 75th year of the Pride Ride," said Ramirez. "We've been here for generations, and we're not going anywhere."