Colorado mom shares free and affordable ways to enjoy time with your kids

Colorado parents are often looking for ways to save money while keeping their kids entertained, especially right now, during winter break.

Abbie Dzara knows first-hand: As a mom of two, she's always on her toes. Her son SJ is a ball of energy, who was running excitedly on the Stanley Market playground Monday morning as they met with a CBS News Colorado crew.

"I've always called him the life of the party," she said with a chuckle. "And one day, he was like, 'I'm too big. You need to sit down, and you can't follow me on these playground structures.' So, I thought, what am I going to do with time? I took a video of a little playground and posted it originally on TikTok."

That video went viral, eventually becoming the foundation for her social media pages, named "Colorado Kid Adventures." A resource to help other parents find affordable activities, she now has more than 80,000 followers on both Instagram and TikTok.

"It started as a hobby and it still is a hobby, 2.5 years later. It's so funny because, in the beginning, I was so nervous and didn't know what I was doing. It just kind of happened one day. Everything costs money. You can go and say, oh it's not very expensive. Then, $50, $100 later, they want to popsicles and the snacks. So really, behind my page, I tried to post free and inclusive activities for everyone."

Dzara says she did her research prior to beginning her venture. "I just kind of drove around, looked at maps, and did a lot of research about what was budget-friendly because I love a good deal."

She found there are good deals aplenty for Colorado families to cash in on. Start at the playgrounds for free fun. "They are still open, so I think outside time is every day important because my children- they get a little crazy. No matter what, we're getting outside."

She says you can also head to a fast-food spot. "Even if your kids don't eat fast food, you can find a little something to purchase so they can play for a couple of hours and it's very affordable. Especially the McDonald's locations around here in Aurora. They have computers and little things to play with and for bigger kids there's things to do."

Local libraries are local gems as well, according to Dzara: "Libraries here are insane, especially the Douglas County ones. They have different themes, so one has a pet shop, and one has a farm. The Parker one has a car mechanic shop, but they're changing. Recently, we went to a slime-making class and that was completely free."

These are just a few options. Dzara regularly shares tips and tricks for parents on her social media accounts.