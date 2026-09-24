Colorado Molson Coors employees help clean up Clear Creek

Molson Coors employees in Colorado helped clean up Clear Creek. On Wednesday, the employees joined volunteers as part of its Cheers to Our Rocky Mountain Water program.

The Molson Coors brewery in Golden with Clear Creek in the foreground. CBS

The effort is designed to help protect a waterway that has been connected to the brewery and the Golden community for more than 150 years.

Clear Creek is Molson Coors' only water source and a primary resource for the community, including businesses and recreation.

Molson Coors employees cleaned up Clear Creek near the brewery. CBS

"This gives us an opportunity for our staff to spend time on Clear Creek. We also have citizens from around Golden and different Golden businesses joining us," said Ben Moline, director of water resources and policies at Molson Coors.

The company said that Adolph Coors chose the location for the Rocky Mountain water flowing through Clear Creek, which is located just outside Coors Brewery.

Molson Coors employees helped clean up Clear Creek. CBS

Each of the breweries for Molson Coors is participating in waterway cleanup projects this month.