Colorado DMV rolls out mobile offices as part of new program

Colorado DMV is going mobile. The state has rolled out its new mobile office program DMV2GO.

COLORADO DMV

The pop-up offices offer most of the same services as a standard DMV location.

It's part of the state's effort to reach underserved Coloradans in rural areas, as well as people in long-term care facilities and those experiencing homelessness.