Colorado middle school teacher killed by crash involving construction site semi

The woman killed July 6 while walking her bicycle across a Fort Collins street that was being repaved was recently identified as 53-year-old Catherine Withrow.

Authorities say Withrow was struck by a semi at the intersection of East Mulberry Street and Whedbee Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, the tractor-trailer was part of a construction project at the intersection. There were construction personnel present when Withrow attempted to walk her bicycle across Mulberry from its north side to the south, the police department stated in a press release.

To date, the department has not stated whether any of the construction personnel were guided pedestrians or traffic across the street. An FCPS spokesperson told CBS Colorado the investigation is ongoing and no determinations of fault have been made at this time.

A ghost bike memorial near the intersection of Mulberry Street and Whedbee Street in Fort Collins where a middle school teacher was recently hit and killed by a construction project vehicle. Tim Wooten/Bike Fort Collins

A number of people apparently saw what happened.

"This was a traumatic incident for not only those involved, but also those who witnessed the scene," CRASH team Sergeant David Lindsay stated in FCPS's press release. "Our Investigators are working to get answers for all those involved, and our victim advocate team has responded to help provide assistance."

Tim Wooten/Bike Fort Collins

Workers began repaving the stretch of East Mulberry between College Avenue and Riverside Drive on June 1, according to a city press release.

"Typical working hours are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., however work may occur outside these times or on the weekends to expedite the project," the city stated in the press release. "Alternate routes are suggested to avoid the construction zones."

FCPS stated it began receiving 9-1-1 calls about the collision at approximately 6:20 p.m. that day.

Tim Wooten/Bike Fort Collins

Five days later, Boltz Middle School acknowledged Withrow's passing on social media. Withrow had returned to teach at the school after attending it as a student.

"Cate was a mother, daughter, sister, aunt, wife, friend, and teacher at Boltz where she taught seventh grade science, math and health. Cate was also a cross country coach and helped run the after-school running club," the school stated in the post.

Following a career in nursing, Withrow started teaching at the school without any traditional classroom experience, according to her online obituary. She began teaching at Boltz at the beginning the COVID-19 pandemic both online and in person.

A memorial service for Withrow will be held at the Lory Student Center on the CSU campus on August 1 at 10:00 a.m.