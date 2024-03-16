Colorado middle school students gifted new tech and classroom space, bridging gaps in STEAM learning

Inside the walls of Kearney Middle School's art room, is a space where students like 12-year-old Brayan Isai can shape their imagination.

"It's insane because we get to do stuff, harder or [more fun] than other students," said Brayan.

But his classroom has not always looked as good as it does to students now.

"This wasn't initially for an art classroom, for a STEAM classroom, [or] for any kind of collaborative learning," said art teacher Brandon Finamore. "It largely feels when you come in my classroom that we're stepping about 20 years back in time."

Kearney Middle School art teacher Brandon Finamore shows students some new technology that was recently donated to the school. CBS

It was back in November 2023, when members of a cybersecurity company, Optiv, contacted Finamore for an opportunity to revamp his classroom.

"We worked through a plan with United Way and Kearney Middle School to determine what they needed," said Amber Peacher, senior corporate social responsibility manager for Optiv. "We started with cosmetic updates, like painting the room and the cabinets, providing new tables in the art that have not been replaced since I think the 60s."

With the help of Optiv employees, they brought a modern feel to Finamore's classroom, while adding a touch of technology to the space.

"We donated a 3D printer, a laser cutter, 30 iPad cases, apple pencils, some really cool Lego sets that are going to teach them how to code their Lego robots, for example," said Peacher.

"I just knew that we were going to have a lot of fun," said Xavier Sanchez, a student in the classroom.

Xavier and Brayan were among 12 of Finamore's students who were emotional after being gifted a tech backpack with their own laptop to keep.

"It felt insane, and I was super happy to be a part of this," said Brayan.

Kearney Middle School student Brayan Isai CBS

So Finamore will help teach Kearney students how to use their new 3D printer and laser cutter, among other tools and incorporate it into their day-to-day curriculum.

"I feel like it's a space that more of us want to be in," said Xavier.

"There's not a limit to the possibilities that we can do in here," said Finamore.

It's those possibilities that mean more to the Commerce City community than just bridging art with science and tech.

"I think that for a very long period of time, we've sort of been put on the back burner in terms of financial help and budgetary restrictions are definitely something that we see a lot of the brunt of," said Finamore.

"I think the most important part is, your zip code really shouldn't dictate your access to education and technology," said Peacher.

Optiv and Kearney Middle School plan to keep working together to add more resources for students in other classrooms.

"It really solidifies this community matters, and it's very important," said Finamore.

The students themselves have also pieced together that feeling of importance.

"It shows that they actually care for us," said Brayan.