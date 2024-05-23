Watch CBS News
Memorial Day weekend forecast brings a chance of snow to Colorado's mountains

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Denver weather: Warm, dry and windy Thursday
Denver weather: Warm, dry and windy Thursday 03:05

We're coming up on the unofficial start to summer in Colorado. Enjoy warm, but breezy temperatures on Thursday with daytime highs in the upper 70s and low 80s in the Denver metro area. 

Wind gusts will peak this afternoon through dinnertime with gusts reaching 30-35 mph. 

Friday will be cooler with highs in the lower 70s in Denver. A stray shower will be possible in the afternoon and into the evening. 

Saturday, temperatures will climb to the mid-70s with a chance for late day showers and thunderstorms.

Mother and daughter enjoying the view at Sopris Lake, Colorado
Cavan Images/Getty Images

If you are heading to the mountains snow showers are possible about 10,000 feet with 1-2 inches of accumulation by Sunday morning. 

Sunday brings another chance for showers with seasonal temperatures in the lower 70s. Memorial Day looks drier with temperatures in the mid-70s and an isolated chance for an afternoon shower. 

