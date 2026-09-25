U.S. Forest Service asks for community feedback on management of Colorado's Maroon Bells Scenic Area

The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public input as it considers transferring management of Colorado's Maroon Bells Scenic Area to local authorities amid financial concerns.

In a release Friday, the USFS said the visitor system does not currently cover the costs of managing the area. The proposal would grant Pitkin County a special use permit, allowing local officials to take over day-to-day management of the scenic area. That includes day-use areas, campgrounds, trails, roads and infrastructure.

Sunrise on Maroon Bells, Aspen, Colorado, in autumn color. Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

USFS says the change would extend tasks the county has already taken on. Pitkin County manages the access road into the scenic area, as well as the Brush Creek and Buttermilk parking areas. The county also hired a Maroon Bells manager in 2025 who helps maintain the scenic area. County law enforcement also supports search-and-rescue operations.

"We want to ensure the Maroon Bells Scenic Area continues to be effectively and sustainably managed," said Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Jennifer Schuller. "We have been partnering with Pitkin County at the Maroon Bells Scenic Area for 50 years, and this is a natural expansion of that partnership."

The change would not include management of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. The scenic area would remain National Forest System Land and the White River National Forest would retain management oversight. The USFS said there would also be no change to public access.

More information on the proposal and how to comment is available on the USFS website. Comments must be submitted by Oct. 9.