Colorado man sentenced to 35 years for kidnapping 2 hikers at gunpoint in Fehringer Ranch Park

A Colorado man was sentenced to 35 years after kidnapping two hikers at gunpoint and holding them hostage in the summer of 2022.

On June 17, 2022, the victims passed a man dressed in all blue and kneeling on the path during their early morning run at Bear Creek Lake Park.

The man, who was disguised in a fake mustache, a FedEx hat and sunglasses, pulled a gun as the runners passed by and yelled that he was going to kill them.

The runners were ordered to get on their knees while they had their heads put forward and a dog leash was put around the woman's neck as they were directed to walk to the middle of a field at gunpoint. The man stated while on the way to the field that they would die that day.

The man was later recognized by the woman as 75-year-old Kerry Endsley because of the watch he was wearing. She was able to distract Endsley while her husband grabbed his gun and the couple ran the opposite way while he continued to threaten them.

Another runner who witnessed the incident called 911 and was able to report everything that happened in real time.

A deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene and confronted Endsley, but he charged and pulled something from his pocket, which led to the deputy firing his duty weapon. The object that was pulled from Endsley's pocket was a stun gun that he sparked behind his leg.

Endsley continued to approach the deputy and another arrived and tased him. He was searched and along with the stun gun, pepper spray and a key fob to his GMC Yukon Denali was found.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Deputies went on to search Endsley's truck and found a mattress, blankets, tarps, multiple restraints, power tools/drills, leashes, collars, rope, knives, ammunition, another stun gun, duct tape, handcuff keys, a FedEx hat, a FedEx sweatshirt, a hatchet and an extra loaded magazine.

While being taken into custody, Endsley told deputies that he was having a heart attack and was transported to the hospital.

Inside the hospital, he motioned to a deputy as if he was struggling to get his legs onto the hospital bed and asked for help. Endsley then lunged, reached for the deputy's gun and punched him.

In court, Endsley pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree attempted murder and one count of attempted disarming of a peace officer.

The female victim, who was previously acquainted with Endsley and did not wish to be named, addressed Endsley's actions and explained the constant fear and anxiety she has dealt with since that day.

"I hope that I can be a strong voice to create more awareness and hope for others while they face their fears and navigate through their recovery and trauma experiences," she said in a letter to the court.

Since the incident, she has relocated her family to another state to start over. The victim also thanked the runner who witnessed the incident and called 911. She believes the call saved her life.

As a result of his plea, Endsley was sentenced to 35 years in the Department of Corrections. He was also resentenced for his 2021 harassment case and the court imposed six months of jail with credit for time served.