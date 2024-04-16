Colorado man invents "ShovelWax" to help clear snow faster than before

After an especially snowy winter in Clark, William "Cody" Lynn had had enough of shoveling.

"This last winter I threw my back out about three times throwing snow over the ten feet of snow pack," Lynn said with a laugh. "You're out there for a couple of hours throwing snow. If you want to leave the house, you have to go throw some snow. "

That grueling effort was only made worse, Lynn said, by the snow that stuck to his shovel each time he went to lift it up.

ShovelWax CBS

"The five, 10, 20 pounds of random snow," Lynn explained. "It gets to be a serious workout."

So, he decided there was something he could do, and potentially sell too. He started to wax his shovels with hydrophobic wax, helping the snow slide right off while he was shoveling.

"ShovelWax is the all-natural solution to snow stickin' to snow shovels," Lynn proudly exclaimed to your Mountain Reporter Spencer Wilson.

He makes the stuff at home, thanks to some serious tech and investment to melt 50 gallons of wax at a time. ShovelWax became his job, as creator and manufacturer, marketer, and distributor all out of Clark, Colorado.

He said he's conscious about making sure this is a product people can feel good about using, staying clear from PFAs, as many other wax businesses are starting to shift their formulas over as well to avoid the chemicals.

William "Cody" Lynn invented ShovelWax CBS

"The first thing my dog does when she runs outside, she takes a big bite of snow," Lynn said. "If I was poisoning that snow, I wouldn't feel good about it."

He said while his bars of wax can be found in a few brick-and-mortar stores already, he's really hoping if people are interested in supporting this Colorado startup, they'll head right to his website to support him.

Even if you don't do much shoveling, he said he thinks you know someone who does, "If you have a maintenance person who shovels your apartment for you, buy them a bar."