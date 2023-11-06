Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado man convicted in last year's deadly shooting at Aurora bar

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Henry Griffin III was convicted of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in a deadly shooting outside a bar in Aurora. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2022, in the parking lot of Challengers Sports Bar on Iliff and South Peoria. 

henry-griffin-iii-arapahoe-sheriff.jpg
Henry Griffin III Arapahoe County

According to prosecutors, three people at the bar were harassed by Griffin, 28. As they were leaving, Griffin pulled out a gun and fired nine shots in the parking lot, fatally injuring one of them. 

Griffin will be sentenced later this month to life in prison without the possibility of parole.  

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 6, 2023 / 12:21 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.