Colorado man convicted in last year's deadly shooting at Aurora bar

Henry Griffin III was convicted of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in a deadly shooting outside a bar in Aurora. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2022, in the parking lot of Challengers Sports Bar on Iliff and South Peoria.

Henry Griffin III Arapahoe County

According to prosecutors, three people at the bar were harassed by Griffin, 28. As they were leaving, Griffin pulled out a gun and fired nine shots in the parking lot, fatally injuring one of them.

Griffin will be sentenced later this month to life in prison without the possibility of parole.