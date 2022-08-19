Challengers Sports Bar shooting investigated as homicide
A shooting at an Aurora sports bar over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Challengers Sports Bar on Iliff and South Peoria.
Police say a fight led to a shooting and the victim is not expected to survive.
On Wednesday, Aurora police arrested Henry Lee Griffin III, 26. He's being held on investigation of first-degree murder.
