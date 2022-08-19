Watch CBS News
Local News

Challengers Sports Bar shooting investigated as homicide

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Challengers Sports Bar shooting investigated as homicide
Challengers Sports Bar shooting investigated as homicide 00:21

A shooting at an Aurora sports bar over the weekend is being investigated as a homicide. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Challengers Sports Bar on Iliff and South Peoria.

Police say a fight led to a shooting and the victim is not expected to survive.

On Wednesday, Aurora police arrested Henry Lee Griffin III, 26. He's being held on investigation of first-degree murder.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 9:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.