Colorado man donates kidney to sister who survived cancer: "This gift has made us even closer"

What would you give to save a family member's life? For one Castle Rock man, the answer was an organ.

Growing up in California, siblings Ross Stanley and Andrea Brady have always been close.

"We had our own club, we were the Dangerous Dragons growing up," said Ross.

After Ross and his wife moved to Colorado, Andrea her, family, and their parents followed. Today, you'll find the Dangerous Dragons playing card games in Castle Rock, moments they no longer take for granted.

"About two years ago, I started to feel a little bit tired. I didn't have enough energy. It was hard for me to make it up the stairs," said Andrea.

Andrea, a fourth-grade teacher, went to the doctor and learned she had a blood cancer called multiple myeloma and would need chemo.

"It was scary," said Andrea.

"She did a very good job of hiding her hurt and her pain. It was hard not being able to do anything," said Ross.

Luckily, the chemo successfully fought off the cancer.

"After my last chemo treatment, I got the tattoo of the word that represented my journey the most. Each time I get a blood draw, I look at it and know I have the resilience and strength to endure the darkness, confident that light is right around the corner," said Andrea.

But the disease left Andrea in need of a kidney transplant.

"I said, 'Ross, would you be willing to give me your kidney? How would you feel about that? You know, just think about it,'" said Andrea.

Ross didn't hesitate.

"I'm on board. I'll do it. Let's go," said Ross.

"The process of being tested and approved was extensive, and it was months, and it was a lot of waiting," he said.

Eventually, Ross got the call saying he was a perfect match.

"She said, 'Do you want to call your sister or do you want me to?' I said, 'No, I want to call her.' She picked up, and I remember saying, 'I'm approved, we can schedule the surgery.' We just kinda cried and said, 'Okay, let's do this,'" said Ross.

"It was like the gift of life. It was like I'm going to be healthy for the first time in two years," said Andrea.

On April 23, both siblings had successful operations.

While Andrea's recovery has been rough, doctors say her kidney function is already better than it's been in years.

"I'm looking forward to three months from now when I'm back to normal and working out and running up the stairs," said Andrea.

"When the doctor said in a few months she will be a new person, that was really powerful. I want her to live a happy, healthy life," said Ross.

Now, because of him, she will.

"We've always been close, this gift has made us even closer," said Andrea.

Andrea and Ross urge everyone to consider organ donation; they say you could truly save someone's life.