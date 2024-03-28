Colorado man developing app that's "AirBNB of parking"

When the parking lots with the town of Vail fill to compacity each ski weekend, alternatives have to be the next option for the many folks still searching for a spot. That's what the creator of SpotSurfer thought anyway, a company who's built an app that rents out parking spaces from businesses or homes in busy mountain towns.

"People have said we are the AirBNB for parking" Benjamin Ray, VP of Business Development for SpotSurfer explained. Here's how he explained it works: users would reserve a spot ahead of time from the listed options, places like people's own homes or hotels in vail that have spare spots to go around, and then once the spot is confirmed, it's as simple as going right to it and parking, then leaving. If you're staying with a hotel, you're also able to use the amenities just like if you rented a room too.

"Take a stop in the jacuzzi before you hit the road," Ray said laughing.

CBS

This not only provides good opportunities for empty parking spots to suddenly become valuable, but another avenue of income for folks looking to cut it in the expensive world of resort towns.

"Pretty cool concept," Sophie Hammond said. "As a local if we are going out of town for a week to be able to rent out that parking spot, a little extra money for us more parking for the town in general, like the idea."

It's important to note, each rental is just for one day, not a week long thing, but theoretically you could rent it each day you're gone!

The town of Vail said they're very interested in working together, even though they theoretically would be natural competition.

"They were nervous talking to me," Stephanie Kashiwa said. "Trying to advertise their parking with us but we WANT to provide that parking." For the town of Vail, the more folks who can actually park there and not be turned away is good business for them, so an ally like SpotSurfer is welcome. The company said they have already put together spots for Breckenridge, Winter Park, and are just starting to look at Telluride as well. As soon as Vail is locked and loaded, it plans to move along other Vail Resorts towns globally to help with the constant parking issue that comes hand in hand with every ski resort.