Colorado man charged with murder after possible domestic violence incident, police say

A woman is dead after being shot in her car and now a Colorado man is in jail, facing charges of first-degree murder.

After receiving a call about a possible domestic violence incident that may have occurred in a car near Melody Drive and West 120th Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday night, Westminster police officers responded to the area but believe the car left the area before they arrived. They alerted nearby agencies with a description of the vehicle.

Thornton police were later alerted about a woman who was shot in a car that matched the description Westminster police put out. Thornton officers also couldn't find the car but a nearby hospital alerted police about a woman who was shot.

Investigators went to the hospital, where officials told police the woman died of her injuries.

The alleged victim was not identified.

Jesse Aaron Gladney Westminster Police Department

It's unclear how police honed in on the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Jesse Aaron Gladney, but Westminster PD said police were in contact with the owner of the vehicle in question and that Gladney was arrested and charged with the woman's murder.

Court records show Gladney has a lengthy criminal record going back almost two decades throughout Adams and Weld Counties, including a protection order granted against him earlier this month over a menacing charge, a 2023 conviction for obstructing a police officer, a 2023 eluding conviction, a 2014 stalking conviction, a 2014 domestic violence assault conviction, a 2014 conviction for witness/victim tampering, a 2012 conviction for harassment and a 2006 conviction for assault by drugging, among others.