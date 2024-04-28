Colorado man imprisoned after threatening financial actions against judges, law enforcement, neighbors

A former Gunnison County man convicted of fraudulently declaring financial awards in his favor and filing for possession of properties owned by jail staff and judges overseeing his court cases was sentenced to 12 years in state prison last week.

Brett Andrew "Drew" Nelson, 43, was ordered to serve jail time at the end of a contentious legal battle in which the state attorney general's office stepped in on behalf of lower-level judges and prosecutors who became targets of Nelson.

Nelson was accused by one of those judges of using "sovereign citizen" and "constitutionalist" tactics while being increasingly hostile in the courtroom, according to a case document.

Brett Andrew "Drew" Nelson following his arrest in 2022. Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

Nelson reportedly does not wear those labels. But evidence presented in a grand jury indictment indicates Nelson pursued legal remedies through the legal system while simultaneously refusing to act within legal guidelines himself - and often making up his own.

As previously reported, Nelson's alleged belligerence began in 2017, according to the indictment. The judge presiding over a custody case between Nelson and the mother of his child stated that Nelson tried to call "his own court into session" during the hearing.

Following that, the indictment detailed a stockpile of threats.

Nelson asserted in an Alamosa County filing that his freedom was a fundamental right of his "estate" and warned that any action against his estate - such as arrest, court proceeding, or legal process - would be punishable by death.

Nelson filed a claim of damages against the mother of his child in the amount of $202,000, accused her of "criminal kidnapping" and an "act of treason," and demanded she deliver him the child or be arrested.

Nelson filed a claim of damages against the Gunnison County judge who presided over the child custody case for the same amount, demanded return of his child, and threatened to file a lien against her personal property. That judge purchased a security system for her home and the sheriff's office increased patrols in the area after Nelson called the home and spoke to the judge's husband.

Nelson filed a default judgement against an Alamosa County judge claiming the judge owed him $425,000, filed a power of attorney document proclaiming his legal authority over the judge, filed a judgement document increasing the awarded damages to almost $7 million, then repeatedly messaged the judge's personal email address demanding payment. That judge warned his family members to call 9-1-1 if Nelson was ever seen, and provided them a photo of him.

Nelson filed a default judgement against a Colorado State Patrol trooper for $5,000; another against Alamosa County Sheriff's Office deputy for $650,000 and two other deputies for $36,000 each; another against a Gunnison County deputy for $75,000; and another against a corporal with Gunnison County Sheriff's Office for $95,000

Nelson filed a default judgement against the deputy district attorney in 12th Judicial District who prosecuted traffic offenses against Nelson, in the amount of $275,000 for "unlawfully administering his estate, illegal detainment in a false court, abuse of her position, 'attack of the rights of We The People,' (and) acts of treason, humiliation and intimidation," as stated in indictment.



Nelson filed a default judgement against a Gunnison County nurse for $185,000.

Nelson filed a default judgement against a Gunnison County social worker who was involved in a child abuse investigation against Nelson for $45,000.

Nelson was charged with theft in 2017. He filed default judgements against the three alleged victims in the amounts of $325,000 and $550,000.

Nelson also filed a power of attorney notice against the deputy district attorney who prosecuted the theft case, plus the same notice against another deputy DA in the 7th who prosecuted two misdemeanor cases against Nelson, and yet another notice against the County Attorney for Alamosa County after he refused to accept Nelson's previous documents and filings.

Nelson also filed a demand for $135,000 from the then-editor editor of the Gunnison Country Times who reported on the theft case.

In all, Nelson pursued financial sums and property from four judges, one of whom presided over 10 criminal cases against Nelson. Collectively filing against them as a group, Nelson created filings proclaiming his legal authority over them, sometimes even naming himself a judge, and awarded himself half a million dollars from each judge.

He also pursued them individually with notices of lien published in local newspapers, fraudulent quitclaim deeds filed against their personal property, and demanded forfeiture of their assets if the fines he leveled against them were not paid within two weeks.

In March, a jury found Nelson guilty of 20 of the 24 state counts brought against him by the indictment. They jury reached its decision after five hours of deliberation.

"It's a victory. But I think we'd all be safer if he was given the recommended 25 years" which state prosecutors has asked for at the sentencing hearing, said Greg Haase. Haase and his wife, Peggy, were Nelson's neighbors for seven years. Peggy, who attended Wednesday's sentencing, said Nelson potentially faced 54 years confinement, based on the laws he broke. But the judge ordered several of Nelson's sentences to be served concurrently (at the same time).

Nelson could be on parole in five or six years, she said.

"We're OK with it, I guess," Greg Haase said. "But we're disappointed it's not for more. We were hoping for longer."

And it may not be over.

As the Haases work this week to resolve the lien Nelson placed on their property in 2018, they expect Nelson to file an appeal.

They've not received an apology from Nelson. And this year alone, Nelson has filed 10 civil suits in Gunnison County, mostly against the Gunnison County Sheriff and the state, which question the legality of his detainment and claim deprivation of his legal rights.